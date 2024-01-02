UP: Narrow escape for doctor couple as car catches fire

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) A doctor couple had a miraculous escape on Tuesday when the car in which they were travelling caught fire on the Purvanchal Expressway, officials said.

The incident took place in the Akhandnagar police station area of this district when Dr Praveen Kumar, along with his wife Dr Sapna Bharti, was going to Lucknow from Patna, said Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) assistant security officer Prabhunath Yadav.

The doctor couple saved their lives by jumping from the car after its engine caught fire due to heating, he said.

UPEIDA brought the fire under control by summoning two water tankers, Yadav said, adding that soon after getting information, the safety team and ambulance rushed to the spot.

Dr Praveen Kumar is owner of a private hospital in Barabanki district, the official said. PTI COR SAB KVK KVK