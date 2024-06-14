UP native factory worker spoke to his family a day before he died in Kuwait fire tragedy

Varanasi (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) Forty-year-old Praveen Madhav Singh, a native of Varanasi's Shivpur, spoke to his family a day before he died in a devastating fire in Kuwait.

Praveen had been working in the Middle Eastern country for the last 15 years and talked to his family on a video call a day before the June 12 tragic incident that claimed lives of at lease 49 migrant workers and injured 50 others.

His cousin Vikas Singh said that Praveen’s father Jaiprakash Singh works in a coal mine in Jharkhand while his wife Roopa and two daughters live in Shivpur’s Chhataripur.

Praveen had been working in a steel factory in Kuwait for the last 15 years. When Praveen’s family learned about the fire incident in Kuwait, they tried to contact him but got no response. They then reached out to the people who were living with him and got to know about his demise.

He said that the family will reach Delhi airport on Friday to receive Praveen’s body and bring it back to Varanasi for the last rites.

Three of the 45 Indians who died in a massive fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait were Uttar Pradesh natives.

The other two were identified as Jairam Gupta and Angad Gupta from Gorakhpur, according to information received from the state's Relief Commissioner's Office on Thursday night.

At least 49 migrant workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 and majority of them were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.