UP native held for firing outside restaurant in east Delhi's Preet Vihar

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old man for firing gunshots outside a bar restaurant in Preet Vihar area of east Delhi, an officer said on Monday.

Affak, a native of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed near Karkari Mor flyover, he said.

According to police, around 10.30 pm on April 26, Affak fired shots at the entrance of House Restaurant and Bar.

One Sachin filed a complaint in the matter and an police investigation was launched.

A team discovered an empty shell and a live cartridge from the scene of crime.

Affak was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage, the officer said.

He said Affak and Sahil, a friend he made on social media, had earlier got involved in a scuffle at the restaurant.

Humiliated, Affak allegedly returned to the spot at Sahil's provocation and fired shots in retaliation. Hunt is on for Sahil. PTI BM BM VN VN