UP natives transporting cattle for slaughter assaulted in Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI) Two Uttar Pradesh natives transporting cattle for slaughter were allegedly assaulted with iron rods and stones by some persons near Manjeswar here on Saturday, police said.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which occurred around 1.30 am, police said.

Police said that the alleged attackers and the UP natives got into an argument over the number plate of the vehicle carrying the cattle as it was not clear.

Following that, the attackers, who were six in number and drunk, assaulted the UP natives with iron rods and stones, it said.

A case of attempted murder was registered against the four arrested accused, as the remaining two were juveniles, police said.

All the accused went into hiding after the incident, but they were arrested by evening from various places, police added.

The UP natives, who are hospitalised, told a TV channel that they were assaulted without any reason.

Manjeswar MLA A K M Ashraf said that the intention behind the attack was to cause a riot-like situation.

"It was a planned attack," the MLA told the channel. PTI HMP KH