UP: Naxal supporter gets life term in 2009 murder case

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a Naxal supporter to life imprisonment in connection with a 16-year-old murder case, a government counsel said.

The Additional Sessions Judge Jeetendra Kumar Dwivedi also fined the convict, Sant Kumar Chero, Rs 20,000.

According to advocate Vinod Kumar Pathak, the case dates back to January 24, 2009. Dinanath Chaudhary of Kanhora village, Chopan, reported that two men, Sant Kumar Chero and his brother Baba, visited his shop and, after a dispute over a loan, allegedly abducted and shot his son Umesh Chaudhary.

"During the investigation, charges were framed against Naxal supporters Sant Kumar Chero, his brother Baba, and three Naxals — Anil Thakur, Lalbrat Kol, and Munna Vishwakarma. Baba's case was kept separate as he was absconding," Pathak said.

The court found Sant Kumar Chero guilty and awarded him life imprisonment.

Anil Thakur, Lalbrat Kol, and Munna Vishwakarma were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.