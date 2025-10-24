UP: Nearly 4,000 social welfare staff trained under digital governance initiative

Lucknow, Oct 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has trained over 3,900 officers and employees of the social welfare department under Mission Karmayogi to enhance their digital skills, officials said on Friday.

The government has taken steps to equip officers and employees with digital skills, making governance more efficient, transparent and accountable, an official statement mentioned.

The social welfare department has provided training to its officers and staff through the iGOT Karmayogi digital platform, thus enhancing administrative efficiency and ensuring citizens receive faster, more transparent and effective services, it stated.

According to departmental data, by September, 3,900 officers, regular and contractual employees, and teachers have registered on the portal.

Together, they have completed 21,150 online courses, amounting to 15,893 hours of digital training. Among them, 2,759 employees have completed at least one course, 2,289 have completed three or more courses, while 1,611 have completed fewer than three. Meanwhile, 1,141 employees are yet to finish their training, the statement added.

Minister of State for Social Welfare, Aseem Arun, said, "Mission Karmayogi is the result of the shared vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose goal is to make government services more transparent and effective." "The social welfare department is moving rapidly in this direction. Our officers and employees are becoming digitally proficient, ensuring that the public receives the benefits of government schemes more quickly and transparently. Efficiency improves the quality of service, and that is the foundation of good governance under the Yogi government," he added.

The training courses under Mission Karmayogi emphasise not only administrative reforms but also technological advancement. Topics like yoga breaks at the workplace seek to promote a stress-free work culture, while the POSH Act 2013 (Prevention of sexual harassment of Women at Workplace) aims to strengthen women's safety.

Courses such as procurement process on the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal, National Education Policy 2020, basics of artificial intelligence, and the Right to Information Act are aimed at reinforcing transparency, technological proficiency, and accountability in government services, according to the statement.