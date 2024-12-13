UP: Neighbour held for raping 12-year-old girl in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl in his neighbourhood, police said.

The accused had lured the 12-year-old girl to his home on some pretext in the Kotwali area on Thursday evening where he raped her, a senior officer said.

"On the complaint of the girl's mother, an FIR was lodged and Sandeep Pandey was arrested on Friday," Ballia Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said.

He said the FIR has been lodged under BNS sections for rape while charges under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked in the case.

The accused was produced in a local court Friday which has remanded him in judicial custody, he added. PTI COR KIS NB