UP: Nepalese national arrested with 19 grams of heroin on Indo-Nepal Border

Mahrajganj (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A Nepalese national was arrested with 19 grams of heroin in his possession on the Indo-Nepal Border here on Monday, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police arrested Joginder Darekar (19) from Rupendhehi district in Nepal, during a routine check at Sonauli border, they said.

The team seized 19 gram of heroin worth Rs 19 lakh from Darekar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atish Kumar Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was a drug peddler in the area and sold contraband to local youths, Singh said.

The accused was booked under the provisions of of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)Act, he said.