UP: Nepalese national arrested with 20 gram of heroin

Mahrajganj, Jul 20 (PTI) A Nepalese national was arrested on the India-Nepal Border here in Uttar Pradesh and 20 gram of heroin was seized from him, a police official said on Thursday.

The arrest was made by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSP) and the state police on Wednesday.

On receiving a tip-off, a checkpost was set up at the Sonauli area and Jagdish (26), a resident of Nepal, was arrested, Sonauli police station in-charge Inspector Abhishek Singh said.

He said 20 gram of heroin worth Rs 20 lakh was seized from him.

During interrogation, Jagdish confessed to selling contraband to locals on both sides of the border. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Singh said. PTI COR CDN ANB ANB