UP: Nephew kills uncle over affair with aunt; two held after police encounter in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead his uncle who found out about his five-year-long relationship with the latter's wife, police said here on Wednesday.

The murder was the outcome of an alleged conspiracy involving the wife and was executed with the help of the nephew's friend, they said.

The nephew, Mehrban, and his associate Umar, both in their early 20s, have been arrested following a brief encounter with the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee said the bullet-riddled body of 35-year-old Farooq, a resident of Dholkiyan in Kiratpur, was recovered on Monday from a forested area near Rampur Asha village.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two men had brought him there on a motorcycle and gunned him down before fleeing.

Following a complaint by the victim's brother, Naeem, a named FIR was registered against Mehrban and Umar. Acting on a tip-off, police attempted to stop the duo late Tuesday night near Aman Colony.

The two opened fire, prompting retaliatory action in which Mehrban was shot in the leg and apprehended along with Umar, he said.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, the motorcycle used in the crime, and the victim's mobile phone.

During questioning, Mehrban confessed to having a five-year-long relationship with his aunt Amreen.

When he found out about the affair, Farooq allegedly began abusing his wife. So they formed a plan to kill him, police said.

ASP Vajpayee added that further action, including interrogation of the victim's wife, is underway.