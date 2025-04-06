UP: Nephews kill uncle in Shahjahanpur over division of harvested crop, probe on

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Two men allegedly killed their uncle on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district following a dispute over the division of harvested crop, police said.

The incident occurred when 65-year-old Prahlad, from Jivani Siura village, was involved in a heated argument with his nephews, Ravindra and Jaipal, regarding the distribution of the harvested wheat crop, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhaware Diksha Arun said as the matter escalated, the two attacked their uncle with sticks.

"The assault resulted in severe injuries, and Prahlad died at the spot," the officer added.

A case has been registered, and a search is underway for the accused, who fled the scene, he said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ