UP: Newborn's mutilated body found near Bhadohi school

Bhadohi, Aug 30 (PTI) The mutilated body of a newborn was found near a school here on Friday, police said.

Officials said that the body had been sent for post-mortem.

Police Circle Officer (Bhadohi) Ajay Kumar Chauhan said, "The principal of a local school in Kasauda village alerted the police about the continuous barking of several dogs near the school in the afternoon after which the body was found." "It is not clear whether someone threw the baby, about a week old, in the fields behind the school or the dogs brought the baby there," the officer said.

He said the police are investigating the matter and their experts have inspected the spot.