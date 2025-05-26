UP: Newly-built mosque sealed; caretaker among two arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 26 (PTI) The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Monday sealed a newly constructed mosque in the Bhopa area that was allegedly built without required permission, officials said.

Two members of the mosque management, including its mutawalli (caretaker) have been arrested in the case, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters that upon receiving information, police and administrative officials reached Morna village and sealed the mosque, which had been constructed "without permission." He said a case has been registered against the mosque's caretaker, Nizamuddin, and the landowner, Yunus. Both have been arrested. PTI COR KIS RT RT