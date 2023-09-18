UP: Newly elected Ghosi MLA takes oath

Lucknow, Sep 18 (PTI) Newly elected MLA from the Ghosi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district Sudhakar Singh was on Monday administered the oath of membership of the legislative assembly.

According to an official of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Speaker Satish Mahana administered the oath.

National general secretary of the Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel and senior party leader Rajendra Chaudhary were also present.

Singh defeated the BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan in the Ghosi bypoll by a margin of over 42,000 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after Chauhan, an Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader, quit the SP and joined the BJP. PTI NAV IJT IJT