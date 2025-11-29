UP: Newly-married woman found floating in pond in Bareilly, husband detained

Bareilly (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) The body of a newly-married woman was found floating in a pond behind her house in Subhash Nagar area of Bareilly city on Saturday morning, police said.

The police have launched an investigation and detained the deceased's husband for questioning, they added.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Subhash Nagar police station, Jitendra Singh, said a police team arrived at the scene after the incident was reported by the woman's parents.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti (24).

According to family members, a neighbour reported someone falling into the pond around 7:30 am on Saturday. When her family arrived, they found Jyoti's body floating in the pond.

She was immediately pulled out and rushed to a private hospital, and later shifted to another, before being declared dead by the doctors.

Jyoti's father said his daughter got married on November 1. He claimed he had called Jyoti on Friday evening, but she did not answer.

When he called on Saturday morning, Jyoti's in-laws said she was unwell and needed to be taken to the hospital. Shortly afterward, they informed of her death, the deceased's father said.

The SHO said the husband has been detained for questioning.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination and the actual cause of death will be ascertained only after the report, he added.