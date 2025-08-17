UP: Newly married woman in Muzafarnagar commits suicide alleging dowry harassment

Muzafarnagar (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old newly married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her home here, police said on Sunday.

She allegedly left a suicide note, in which she accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment.

Goldy was found dead in her room in the Shivpuri locality under the Nai Mandi police station. She had been married for only six months.

Superintendent of Police Satyanarain Prajapat told reporters that the woman posted a status update, alleging that her husband, Mayank Sharma, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law were responsible for her death.

Police have sent her body for a post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway.