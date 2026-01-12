UP: Newlywed woman hangs self over 'dowry harassment' in Ballia; mother-in-law arrested

Ballia (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A 23-year-old newlywed woman allegedly hanged herself after being “harassed over dowry” in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, with police on Monday arresting her mother-in-law for her alleged role in the case, officials said.

The incident was reported from Parsia village, where the woman, identified as Putul, was found hanging at her matrimonial home on Sunday. Police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and sent the body for post-mortem, the officials said.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim's mother, Urmila Devi, a resident of Saran district in Bihar.

According to the FIR, Putul got married to Rohit Yadav from Parsia on May 8, 2025. After the marriage, she was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment by her in-laws over dowry demands, Qureshi said.

Unable to bear the alleged torture, the woman took the extreme step, he added, citing the FIR.

The FIR named Putul’s mother-in-law Chandrawati Devi, sister-in-law Ruby Devi and brother-in-law as accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Qureshi said police arrested Chandrawati Devi (47) on Monday, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused. PTI COR KIS ARI