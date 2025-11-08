UP: Nine get life term in 2013 murder case in Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) A local court sentenced nine people, including five members of a family, to life in prison in a 2013 murder and attempted murder case, an official said on Saturday.

Each convict was also fined Rs 15,000, he said.

Additional District Government Counsel Naveen Kumar Tiwari said that a case was registered at Gaisarhi police station on June 22, 2013, based on the complaint filed by Bhagirath.

The complainant alleged that due to an old rivalry, Ram Sahay’s sons, Vasudev and Durgesh, daughter Kabutri, wife Sunita, Durgesh's wife Anita, along with Sewari Devi, Lahiram, Ashok Kumar, and Bhanmati, attacked his father, Shivcharan and other family members with sticks and axes.

His father died in the incident, he further alleged.

After hearing both sides, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Pradeep Kumar on Friday convicted the nine accused and sentenced them to life in prison.