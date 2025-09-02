UP: Nine held in Kaushambi for snatching 'mangalsutras' at fairs, 19 chains recovered

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Police have arrested nine members of a gang for allegedly snatching mangalsutras at fairs, markets, and crowded places, officials said on Tuesday.

During the investigation, police recovered 19 stolen mangalsutras, five surgical blades, an illegal pistol, and cartridges from their possession, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Kaushambi, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said that on Tuesday, cops from Saini police station stopped an auto-rickshaw near Alipur Jita village in the police station area, in which seven women and two men were riding.

He said that on seeing the police, one person tried to run away. When he was caught and searched, an illegal pistol, cartridges, and 19 mangalsutras were recovered from him.

On Monday, an Urs fair was held near Hussainganj, where the gang snatched 19 mangalsutras from women.

Singh said that during interrogation, the gang members revealed that Saroj Devi alias Maina Devi is the leader of the gang. All members are residents of the same village.

They frequented fairs and crowded places where women would gather and used blades to snatch mangalsutras easily.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR RAJ HIG HIG