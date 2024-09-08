UP: Nine killed in rain-related incidents

Lucknow, Sep 8 (PTI) Nine people were killed in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh over the last 24 hours, state's relief department officials said on Sunday.

Three people were killed in Lalitpur after being drowned, while two persons each in Pratapgarh, Aligarh and Siddharth Nagar districts died in rain-related incidents, as per the relief department.

The deaths were reported between 6.30 pm on Saturday and 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The state recorded an average of 1.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Of the 75 districts, six recorded excess rainfall, with Mathura district recording the highest at 31.8 mm, according to the relief department. PTI CDN KVK KVK