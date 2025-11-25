UP: Nitin Gadkari visits Mathura, offers prayers

Mathura (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari visited Barsana here on Tuesday, offering prayers and taking part in spiritual activities at key religious sites.

Gadkari arrived by helicopter at the Mataji Gaushala premises in Barsana, where he performed gau sewa. He later took the ropeway to the Radha Rani Temple, bowed at the temple doorstep, and sought divine blessings.

BJP workers, local saints, temple officials and devotees welcomed him.

After offering prayers, the minister met renowned Bhagwat preacher Padma Shri Ramesh Baba and held a brief spiritual interaction with him.

Speaking to reporters, Gadkari said, "Barsana is not just a land of devotion but a centre of inspiration. The spiritual energy here guides even the nation-building process."