UP: Nomination filing for phase II of LS polls announced

Lucknow, Mar 28 (PTI) Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Thursday announced the nomination filing for the second phase of the seven-phase parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh -- Amorha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautambuddha Nagar, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, and Mathura -- will vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

No nominations were filed on any of these seats on Thursday, said Rinwa.

According to the Election Commission, the notification for the polls were also issued on Thursday, with April 4 being the last date for filing of nominations.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, the EC said.

According to the EC, there are more than 1.67 crore voters in these eight Lok Sabhas seats. Of these, 90.11 lakh are male, 77.38 female, while 787 belong to the third gender.

There are a total of 7,797 polling stations and 17,677 polling booths in these seats.

In the upcoming fray, the Bahujan Samaj Party will contest alone, while the Samajwadi Party has formed an alliance with the Congress as part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal, earlier a part of the opposition bloc, has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal (S) two seats. The Congress won its lone seat when Sonia Gandhi won from Rae Bareli seat.

The Mayawati-led party was the biggest gainer in the SP-BSP alliance with 10 seats. Akhilesh Yadav's SP won five and the RLD couldn't open its account.

Of the eight Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP had won Muzaffarnagar (Sanjeev Kumar Balyan), Kairana (Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary) and Pilibhit (Varun Gandhi) parliamentary constituencies in 2019.

Samajwadi Party's ST Hasan won the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat, while Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party emerged victorious from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

Haji Fazlur Rehman, Malook Nagar, and Girish Chandra of the BSP won Saharanpur, Bijnor, and Nagina (SC) Lok Sabha seats in the last general election. PTI CDN CDN VN VN