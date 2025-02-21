UP: Not following speaker's instructions can be seen as contempt of Assembly, says Mahana

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Friday said if an officer does not follow any instruction of the Chair, then it can be treated as contempt of the House and can lead to strict action.

His comments came as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, during the Zero Hour, presented details of action taken on notices under Rule 301 (raising a matter which is not a point of order) and Rule 51 (calling attention to matters of urgent public importance).

Speaker Mahana said a time limit is set for receiving information.

"The information came after a month. I had sent it back with objection and with instruction that responsibility should be fixed for the information that did not come within the stipulated time," he said.

Mahana further said, "If any officer or department concerned does not follow any instruction given by the Speaker, then the question of contempt of Assembly can arise." "Whenever the question of contempt of Assembly arises, the house itself will be free to take strict action. This is my final instruction," he added. PTI AR NAV NSD NSD