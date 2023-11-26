UP: Notice issued to officials in Ghaziabad after MP's complaint about 'not being invited' to events

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) The Ghaziabad district magistrate has issued show-cause notices to those concerned after local MP V K Singh purportedly told Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that some officials of civic bodies are not inviting him to foundation stone-laying ceremonies and inauguration programmes in his constituency.

Taking cognisance of V K Singh's complaint, District Magistrate (DM) R K Singh issued the show-cause notices to the officials on Saturday, seeking an explanation from them for not inviting the member of Parliament to such events, including launch of developmental programmes that are being carried out with financial help from his fund.

The district administration confirmed that the DM's directives to the officials have mentioned that the MP has pointed this out to the chief minister.

All the executive officers of municipalities and town area committees as well as block development officers have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

The DM has also asked the officials why the MP's name has not been mentioned on the inauguration boards.

Replies to the notices have been sought within seven days. PTI COR ABN RC