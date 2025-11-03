UP: Notice to Swami Yashveer Maharaj for alleged provocative speeches in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Police here have issued a notice to Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Yog Ashram, Baghra, for allegedly making provocative speeches and promoting enmity between different communities in the district, officials said on Monday.

According to Maharaj, a notice dated November 2 was served to him by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Titawi police station, Pawan Kumar, warning him against making controversial remarks in the future.

The notice also mentioned that legal action would be taken if he continued to make the alleged inflammatory statements, police said.

Officials said that security personnel earlier deployed for Swami Yashveer Maharaj have also been withdrawn following the notice. His ashram falls under the jurisdiction of Titawi police station.

Maharaj recently came under scrutiny after videos surfaced on social media in which he allegedly called for a boycott of eateries and shops owned by members of a particular community during the Kartik Purnima Ganga bathing festival in western Uttar Pradesh.

The police had, last week, prevented him from visiting Garh Mukteshwar in Hapur district, where he was planning to launch a movement during the religious event.

Earlier, Maharaj had drawn attention for leading a controversial campaign during the Kanwar Yatra allegedly forcing eateries and hawkers along the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in the district to display the names of owners, officials said.