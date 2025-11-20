UP: Nurse found dead in her room in Pratapgarh, suicide suspected

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old nurse working in the women's wing of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh was found allegedly hanging in her rented room, police said on Thursday.

Kotwali Nagar SHO Subhash Yadav said Vandana, a resident of Gauriganj in Amethi district, worked as a staff nurse and OT technician through a service provider. She lived with her two daughters in New Colony, Babaganj. He further said that she had been removed from service on October 6. On Wednesday evening, she locked her room and allegedly took her own life while her daughters were playing outside, the SHO said. Vandana's acquaintance, who had come to meet her, called her out and, upon getting no reply, looked through a window and saw her hanging. The landlord's son and other tenants broke open the door and found her body hanging from a noose, the officer added. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. The SHO said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.