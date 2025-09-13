UP nursing student attempts suicide over 'harassment' by college principal, protests erupt

Bahraich(UP), Sep 13 (PTI) Students at a medical college here staged a protest after a nursing student, frustrated by alleged harassment from the college principal, attempted suicide, officials said on Saturday.

The district administration has formed a four-member committee to investigate the allegations and submit a report within seven days.

Officials said that a second-year BSc Nursing student at Suheldev Medical College, 19-year-old Shivam Pandey, reportedly tried to hang himself in his hostel room on Friday night.

His attempt was foiled by fellow students who heard his cries and rushed to his room to bring him down. He was immediately taken to the medical college for treatment, though students allege a delay of over an hour and a half in getting him admitted.

Doctors report that Pandey's condition is now stable and he is out of danger.

Students allege that the college's principal, Dr Smita Philips, had been mentally, financially, and academically exploiting Pandey.

They claim that following a dispute with another student, Pandey was barred from attending college, fined Rs 5,000, and publicly humiliated. These actions, students believe, led him to attempt suicide.

Students also claim that Dr Philips has a history of similarly harassing other students. Demanding her suspension, they began a protest that lasted late into the night. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also joined the demonstration.

The large crowd led authorities to divert traffic and call in police from nearby stations to maintain order. The protest was called off after officials, including Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar and Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, assured students that an investigation committee would be formed.

On Saturday, District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi met separately with the students and college officials. Later, a press release from his office announced the formation of a four-member committee to investigate the students' complaints of "mental, academic, and financial exploitation." The committee includes the city magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate, an additional chief medical officer, and the district school inspector.

Dr Smita Philips has denied all allegations, telling reporters that the accusations are "baseless." She said that she had received a written complaint against Pandey for threatening another student and had called both students and their parents to address the matter. She also said she visited Pandey in the hospital after being informed of his suicide attempt.

"No college can function without discipline," she stated. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG