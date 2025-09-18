UP: Nursing student ends life by jumping from college building in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A nursing student at a private university in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the college building on Thursday, police said.

Diksha, a native of Asmoli in Sambhal district, was a final-semester BSc Nursing student at Teerthanker Mahaveer University, they said.

Pakbada SHO Yogesh Mavi said Diksha, along with 16 other students, appeared for an exam at 2.10 pm and it ended at 2.50 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, while others left after the exam, she stayed back. Diksha went to the gallery, climbed onto a window and jumped.

She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

The police said CCTV footage is being examined and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded.

The campus has witnessed multiple suicide cases involving female students and some faculty members in the past, raising concerns among parents and students.

An investigation into the matter is underway, officials said. PTI COR ABN NB NB