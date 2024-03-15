UP: Nursing student found dead, neighbour among two held

Etawah (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old nursing student was found dead on a roadside here and two people, including her neighbour, were arrested on Friday, police said.

Etawah Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Verma said the woman’s neighbour Mahendra and one of his relatives have been arrested.

Mahendra’s brother Arvind, who is allegedly involved in the murder, is at large, he said.

According to the SP, Mahendra, who was already married, was infatuated with the woman, a first-year nursing student at Saifai Medical College, and wanted to marry her.

He allegedly lured her out of her college premises on Thursday and killed her after an argument broke out between them, Verma said.

The matter came to light when one of the victim’s friends alerted the warden of her absence from the class.

According to police, it appears that the woman was killed and her body was dumped near Etawah-Saifai road on Thursday evening.

The woman had an injury mark on her neck, the SP said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem.

Saifai Medical College students staged a protest on the campus, demanding swift action in the matter.

Police have lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) against the accused based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the official said. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state over the incident.

"The death of a Saifai University student under suspicious circumstances is a very serious matter. This is another very sad example of the declared zero-tolerance policy against crime becoming a zero during the BJP's time in Uttar Pradesh," he said in a post in Hindi on social media platform X.

Yadav also shared a video on X of the protesting students and demanded a judicial inquiry into the woman's death.

"The BJP government is neither able to protect the honour of women nor their lives," he said. PTI COR CDN HIG NB