UP: Octogenarian man, 2 sons get life term in over a decade old murder case

Jhansi (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district has sentenced an 80-year-old man and his two sons to life imprisonment for killing the octogenarian's second wife in 2014.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Niyaz Ahmad Ansari convicted Sudama Prasad Yadav and his sons Padmendra and Ailan Singh Yadav of Shiva Devi's murder and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha on Wednesday said Sudama Prasad Yadav, a resident of Jharna Gate, had first married Vishwa Devi and later got hitched to Shiva Devi.

Sudama Prasad had given the power of attorney of his property, worth crores of rupees, to his second wife, Shiva Devi. This led to resentment among the sons from his first marriage -- Padmendra, Nihal, and Ailan Singh Yadav -- who often quarrelled with their stepmother over the division of the property.

On the evening of January 4, 2014, while Shiva Devi was selling flowers outside the Shani temple in the Jharna Gate area, her step-sons Padmendra and Ailan arrived on a motorcycle and shot her dead, Kushwaha said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sudama Prasad, an FIR was registered against Padmendra and Ailan. However, later, on an application by Sanyogita, Shiva Devi's daughter from her first marriage, who came from outside after hearing of the incident, Sudama Prasad was also named as an accused in the case.

The prosecutor said that after nearly 11 years of trial, Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Niyaz Ahmad Ansari's court, relying on witness testimonies and evidence, found Padmendra, Ailan, and Sudama Prasad Yadav guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and on Tuesday sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.