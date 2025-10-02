UP: Officer transferred, probe ordered after audio of 'derogatory' remarks against leaders surfaces

Amethi (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred Amethi's district coordinator, MGNREGA, and ordered a probe against him after an audio clip of him making allegedly derogatory remarks about national leaders and seeking a bribe went viral on social media, officials said on Thursday.

In the clip, which has been circulating for the past three days, District Coordinator (DC), MGNREGA, Sher Bahadur Singh, is allegedly heard using abusive language against Mahatma Gandhi, India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and demanding a bribe from a village head.

Taking cognisance of the clip, which was also broadcast on some television channels, a high-level committee has been constituted to conduct an inquiry against Singh, Amethi District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan said.

"The inquiry report is awaited and strict action will be taken based on its findings. Meanwhile, the government has attached Singh to Lucknow headquarters," he said.

Disciplinary proceedings will follow once the probe report is submitted, Chauhan said. PTI COR ABN ANM DIV DIV