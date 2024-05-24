UP: Old hand grenade found while digging pond in Maharajganj; probe on

Maharajganj (UP), May 24 (PTI) A hand grenade was found while digging in a pond under MNREGA, officials here said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Somendra Meena said that they had taken the hand grenade into their custody.

The work was being done under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the pond behind a primary school in Gopalpur Shah village, during which a hand grenade was found, the SP said.

Following this, the locals informed the police who reached the spot and seized the very old hand grenade, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG