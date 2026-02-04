UP: One held for pelting stones at Ambedkar's statue in Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly pelting stones at a statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Salepur village under the Dudhra police station area, officials said.

Circle Officer Amit Kumar said an FIR was registered on the complaint of Nagendra, a resident of Salepur, who alleged that Akmal alias Mallu and four others had thrown stones at the statue on Tuesday night.

"Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Akmal, Fahim, Salim, Mohammad Talha and Noman," Kumar said, adding that Akmal is an adult while the other four accused are minors.

He said Akmal has been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

All the accused are residents of Chapiya Chitauna village in the Dudhra police station area, police added.