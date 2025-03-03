UP: One killed, 18 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Etawah

Etawah, Mar 3 (PTI) A person died and 18 people were injured on Monday when their tractor-trolley overturned near the Bundelkhand Express roundabout on the Etawah-Kannauj highway here, police said.

The accident occurred when the vehicle was ferrying devotees who were returning after ritual immersion following a Bhagwat Katha, District Magistrate Avneesh Kumar Rai said.

Devotees had gathered at the Baharpura Canal Bridge for the immersion of offerings and materials used in the Bhagwat Katha, following which three tractors carrying around 100 men, women, and children were returning, he said.

The official said that one of the tractor-trolleys lost control and overturned near the Etawah-Bidhuna section, causing panic at the site, with several devotees trapped under the trolley.

Upon receiving the information, Circle Officer Atul Pradhan and Station House Officer Devendra Singh took the injured to the nearest Community Health Center (CHC).

Two critically injured persons were referred to Saifai Medical College for advanced treatment, he said.

Among the injured, 30-year-old Ranveer Singh alias Panchu succumbed to his injuries during treatment, according to the police.

The Bhagwat Katha was organized by Ravindra Singh Sengar in Hamirpur Ruru village in Airwakatra area of Auraiya district.

After the event concluded on Monday afternoon, devotees had gone for the ritual immersion when the tractor driver's negligence led to the accident, the police said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ