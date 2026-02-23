UP: One killed, 6 injured as van carrying students to examination centre collides with truck

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A 17-year-old student was killed and six others injured on Monday, allegedly after their van collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Padhuva area here, police said.

All the students were on their way to the examination centre to appear in the board exams.

The police identified the deceased as Chanchal of Belpurwa village in the Shardanagar area, and rushed the injured students to the hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable, they said.

Padhuva police station in-charge Vivek Upadhayay, along with his team, rushed to the spot on the Dhakherwa-Dhaurahra road and sent the injured to the district hospital.

The police have taken the truck into custody while the accused driver fled the scene, he said. PTI COR ABN SHS SHS