UP: One killed, another injured over visit to minor girl in Greater Noida

Noida, July 10 (PTI) One man was killed and another injured when they were allegedly attacked by a group of men in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Dankaur area on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Jitendra and Kamal, residents of Astoli village, had gone to nearby Piplaka village to visit a minor girl, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said.

According to the police, the girl's father had summoned several villagers, who on his instructions apprehended and assaulted the two men. "Families of Jitendra and Kamal reported the incident at the local Dankaur police station following which the officials rushed the injured men to the hospital, where Kamal (20) later succumbed to his injuries," ADCP Kumar said.

"Kamal's family has lodged an FIR and three suspects have been arrested," he said.

Further legal actions are underway and the police are looking for others involved in the incident, Kumar added. PTI KIS BHJ BHJ