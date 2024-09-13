UP: One killed as 'kutcha' house collapses in rain

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was killed when his kutcha house collapsed amid rains here on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Jatwara village of Jansath tehsil, when Tahir was alone and asleep at his house, Deputy Collector Subodh Kumar said.

The officer said compensation will be given to the family of the victim.

Parts of western Uttar Pradesh have been receiving heavy spells of rainfall this week. The weather department's forecast on Friday for Muzaffarnagar said that there is possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorm in the district with a partly cloudy sky. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ