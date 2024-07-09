UP: One killed as shuttering of under-construction house collapses in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) A contractor was killed and two construction labourers were injured when the shuttering of a house here collapsed on them, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when the three labourers were working in an under-construction house in the Tantiya Nagar, they said.

Shuttering or formwork is the process of giving support and stability to the concrete before it becomes solid. It is commonly made using wood and steel.

According to police, the contractor Shani and the two labourers, Dilip and Sunil, were completing the shuttering work on the rooftop of a house when it collapsed on them.

Buried under the debris, the locals and the police team rescued the victims with the help of a JCB machine, they said.

They were rushed to a Government Medical College, where doctors declared Shani (24) dead on arrival. The other two injured are undergoing treatment, police said.

SHO Gosaiganj Dheeraj Kumar said that the body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG