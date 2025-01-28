UP: One killed, one injured after goons open fire in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) One person was killed while another sustained gunshot wounds after some unidentified persons opened fire in the Agrasen Vihar locality of Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Advertisment

Nai Mandi circle officer Rupali Rao told reporters that on receiving information about the firing, police reached the spot and rushed Vishal (35) and Anuj, who sustained bullet injuries, to the district hospital where the former was declared dead.

Security has been tightened in the area after the incident, police said. PTI COR NAV ARI