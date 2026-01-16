UP: One killed, two injured as SUV runs over pedestrians in Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A speeding SUV ran over three pedestrians, killing one on the spot, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Padav Chowk in the Mughalsarai police station area here on Thursday night, triggering anger among the locals, who vandalised the vehicle before police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, officials said.

Mughalsarai SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said Irshad (25), a resident of Chaurahat, was killed in the accident that occurred around 11 pm on Thursday.

The two injured, both from Varanasi, were referred to a hospital in their hometown, the SHO said.

The SUV, bearing a West Bengal registration number, has been seized, and the driver, identified as Harish Yadav, a resident of Varanasi, has been taken into custody, Singh said.