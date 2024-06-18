UP: One of three who escaped police custody by jumping off train nabbed

Etawah (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Police on Tuesday nabbed one of three accused who jumped off a moving train to escape custody while being taken to Maharashtra's Palghar from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on transit remand in a fraud case, officials said.

Mohammad Anees was apprehended from near the Ekdil railway station at 6.30 am, Government Railway Police (GRP) Etawah police station in-charge Shailesh Kumar Nigam said.

The Pratapgarh-resident was produced before a local court in Etawah and after his remand is approved by the court, the GRP will hand over him to the Maharashtra Police, the official said. Nigam added that a search is on for the other two accused, Rehan Farooqui and Aqeel Ahmed.

In a daring escape, the trio pushed the police personnel escorting them and jumped off the Pratapgarh-Bandra-Mumbai Express between the Etawah and Ekdil railway stations with handcuffs still on, the officials said, giving details of the Monday morning.

They were being taken back to Palghar by Maharashtra Police officers Milind Tapade and Harshal Raus after being produced before a court in Pratapgarh district, they said.

Nigam on Monday said Anees, Farooqui and Ahmed are named in many criminal cases, including fraud and tampering of documents.

They escaped around 5.20 am on Monday, he had said. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB