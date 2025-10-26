UP: Opium worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 6 arrested from Bareilly Cantonment

Bareilly (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Six people allegedly involved in narcotics smuggling were arrested in Bareilly Cantonment area here with 4.31 kg opium worth around Rs 20 lakh in the international market, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made on Saturday at about 8.57 pm by the special task force of state police based on a tip off, an official said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tejram, Ankit Singh, Sher Singh, Chandan Yadav, Mantu Kumar and Rajkumar.

According to the official, during interrogation, Chandan Yadav said he and Mantu used to collect opium from one Sudesh Yadav in Ranchi, and deliver the consignment in Bareilly.

The opium was later supplied to Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab by Sher Singh, Tejram and others, he said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said, adding, a detailed probe into the matter is on. PTI CORR ABN ABN ARB SKY SKY