UP orders survey in view of bridge collapse incidents in Bihar

Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Taking cognisance of incidents of bridge collapse in neighbouring Bihar, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a survey of all the bridges, including 700 old ones, in the state.

Bihar on Wednesday had witnessed another bridge collapse, making it the 13th such incident in the state in a span of three weeks.

UP's Minister of State for PWD Brijesh Singh on Friday told PTI: "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed that all the bridges should be surveyed because 4-5 incidents (of bridge collapse) took place simultaneously in Bihar." When asked how many bridges have been declared unfit, Singh said, "There is no exact number right now. Our survey is still going on." There are 80 bridges, which need major repairs, he added.

"The department has undertaken a survey of all bridges, including nearly 700 old bridges, in the state." Singh said there are over 1,000 bridges of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the state.

"The bridges, which are totally unfit, we will close them for traffic and those which are repairable will be repaired," the minister said.