UP orphanage molestation case: District Legal Services Authority visits spot

Bareilly (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Following media reports of alleged molestation of an eight-year-old girl by the head of an orphanage here, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Sunday visited the spot and gathered information about the incident, an official said.

On the instructions of the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Lucknow, which took suo motu cognizance of the media reports, a team sent by the DLSA, Bareilly, inspected the spot.

Additional District Judge of the DLSA, Bareilly, Nirdosh Kumar said on Monday that a legal team comprising legal volunteer Sapna Dwivedi and panel advocate Jaya Johri inspected the orphanage and a detailed report of the ongoing investigation against the accused was prepared.

On Saturday, police had arrested the head of the orphanage Omkar Arya (39) for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl in Bareilly city.

SHO Kotwali police station Dharmendra Kumar Singh had said on Sunday the staff of the orphanage had given a complaint letter to the police alleging that on July 31, during the lunch break, Arya had touched the girl inappropriately, and she had herself complained about the same to the warden.

The victim had also informed her elder sister, who too lives in the orphanage, about the incident.

According to the SHO, an FIR was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.