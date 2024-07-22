UP: Out on bail in molestation case, man tries to kill minor victim

Gonda (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Out on bail in a molestation case, a man allegedly tried to kill the 15-year-old victim, police said on Monday.

According to police, the man had molested the girl about two years ago and was sent to jail. After being released on bail, he started pressuring the girl’s family to settle the case.

On Saturday, when the girl went to attend nature’s call, the man molested the minor and tried to strangle her, Chapiya SHO Krishna Gopal Rai said.

When the girl did not return home for a long time, her family members searched for her and found her in a field in a semi-conscious state, he said.

The victim was rushed to a community health centre and later referred to a private hospital in Ayodhya, Rai said.

The SHO said the man had threatened to kill the girl if her family did not comply.

A case will be registered in the matter and an investigation will be carried out, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. PTI COR NAV NSM NB