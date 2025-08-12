UP: Out to celebrate birthday, revenue official, his two friends killed in road crash

Budaun (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Hours after celebrating his 28th birthday, a revenue official and his two friends died while another suffered critical injuries after their car rammed into a pole Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 am on Tuesday near the ARTO office on Bareilly-Bijnor road in Civil Lines, they said.

The four friends were returning in a car after celebrating lekhpal (revenue official) Harshit Saxena alias Raja’s birthday when near ARTO intersection in Civil Lines police station area, their car lost control and rammed into a hoarding pole, Circle Officer (City) Rajneesh Upadhyay said In the crash, Harshit Saxena, Rubal Gupta (25) and Harshit Gupta (24) died on the spot, while Ankit was critically injured, he said.

Ankit has been referred to Bareilly for further treatment after being administered first-aid, the CO added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR NAV NB