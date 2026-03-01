UP: Over 10 injured in clash over land dispute in Deoria

Deoria (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) More than 10 people, including women, were injured after two groups clashed over a land dispute in Pipra Dakshin Patti village here, police said on Sunday.

The clash broke out around 6 pm on Saturday, with both sides using sticks and pelting bricks and stones, they said.

The injured were referred to various hospitals in area.

The injured include Vasudev Sharma (40), Munna Sharma (30), Kunti Devi (23), Amit (30), Rohit Sharma (17), Nirmala (20) and Nandini (30) from one side, and Ramwati (45), Bhagwati Devi (50), Rita Devi (30), Alok (14) and Atul (14) from the other side, police said.

Station House Officer Pradeep Asthana said the police have taken cognisance of the incident.

However, a case will be registered once a written complaint is filed, he said. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV