UP: Over 100 monkeys die of toxic chemical, buried in pit to hide carnage

Hathras (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) More than 100 monkeys perished after inhaling a pesticide sprayed in a food godown and were stealthily buried in a pit, police on Friday said.

Advertisment

On Friday, the bodies of monkeys, buried in a pit, were taken out for a postmortem by a team of veterinarians.

Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said police came to know about the deaths on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against the employees of Food Corporation of India and started an investigation.

Advertisment

According to police, the chemical in question was aluminium phosphide sprayed on wheat sacks to protect it from insects and rodents in an FCI warehouse on November 7.

A troop of monkeys entered the warehouse through a broken window of the godown on the night of November 7 and ended up inhaling the gas.

When the workers opened the warehouse on November 9, they saw several monkeys dead.

Advertisment

They allegedly chose not to inform their seniors about deaths and buried the bodies in a pit.

The CO said the bodies were exhumed when some Vishv Hindu Parishad leaders came to know about the incident.

As per police count, more than 100 monkeys were exhumed from the pit.

Advertisment

Their bodies were in late stage decay, the officer said. PTI ZIR NAV MAN VN VN