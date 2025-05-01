UP: Over 11,000 e-rickshaws seized, 36,000 challans issued during enforcement drive

Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) A month-long statewide campaign to tackle unauthorized autos and e-rickshaws has led to the issuance of over 36,000 challans and seizure of more than 11,000 vehicles across Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Thursday.

The enforcement drive, conducted jointly by the Transport Department, local police, and district administration from April 1 to April 30 across all 75 districts, focussed not only on penal action but also on raising awareness among drivers about traffic discipline and public safety, it said.

In total, 3,784 challans were issued specifically for unregistered e-rickshaws, and 11,425 vehicles were seized during the month. An additional 32,989 challans were issued for various other violations, bringing the total number of challans to 36,773, according to the data shared by the government.

Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narain Singh said the campaign proved to be "highly effective and successful" and that constant monitoring will continue even after the campaign's conclusion, particularly to prevent minors from operating e-rickshaws.

"This monitoring will be overseen from the headquarters as per the Chief Minister's instructions," he said.

To combat the issue of underage drivers, the campaign also included special initiatives to educate parents and the public. E-rickshaws being operated by minors were seized and awareness drives were held to highlight the legal and safety implications of such violations.

According to Sanjay Singh, Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) and nodal officer for the campaign, the highest number of challans for unregistered e-rickshaws came from Agra (3,684), followed by Lucknow (3,276), Kanpur (2,643), Banda (2,484), and Ghaziabad (2,389). Other high-reporting divisions included Meerut, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Varanasi, and Ayodhya.

The top 15 districts in terms of combined challans and seizures were Agra (1,804), Meerut (1,527), Lucknow (1,420), Mathura (1,152), Mahoba (1,114), Kanpur Nagar (1,053), Hapur (1,033), Prayagraj (991), and Varanasi (936), among others.

Officials said the initiative has earned positive public response, particularly for its focus on safety and law enforcement.

Transport Commissioner Singh said, "This campaign (crackdown on e rickshaws) along with the 'No Helmet No Fuel' campaign will be continued in future as well in a modified way." "Data and lessons drawn from the campaigns would be analysed and presented to the state government for its perusal," Singh told PTI. PTI KIS NB NB