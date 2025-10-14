UP: Over 15,000 police encounters since 2017, 256 'hardened criminals' eliminated; 31,960 criminals arrested

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified its operations against criminals, neutralising or arresting several wanted suspects in nearly a dozen encounters in the last 20 days, the state government said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the police eliminated Shehzad alias Nikki in Meerut, who carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 for a heinous crime against a minor girl, under Mission Shakti 5.0. Earlier, strong action was taken against miscreants involved in firing outside actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly, it said.

Since the Yogi Adityanath government assumed office, police have maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward crime, the statement said.

Over the past eight and a half years, as many as 15,726 encounters occurred, and 256 hardened criminals have been eliminated, 31,960 criminals arrested and 10,324 injured. Eighteen police personnel were "martyred" and 1,754 were injured in the shoot-outs, the statement said.

These operations reflect the state government's commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens while taking firm action against criminal elements, it said.

In the Meerut Zone, there have been 4,453 encounters, leading to 8,312 arrests, 3,131 criminals injured, and 85 notorious criminals eliminated. Two police personnel were martyred and 461 were injured.

Varanasi Zone ranks second with 1,108 encounters, 2,128 arrests, 27 criminals being killed and 688 injured, while 99 police personnel were also injured.

Agra Zone holds the third place with 2,374 encounters, 5,631 arrests, 22 criminals killed, 816 injured, and 59 police personnel injured.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the statement said, the UP Police has effectively implemented the principle: "A criminal will either be in jail or out of the state." "This has instilled fear among criminals and a sense of safety among citizens. As a result, Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation has been widely praised at the national level," it said.

Following the Yogi Adityanath government's policy, the police have struck hard against organised crime, mafia networks, and illegal extortion.

In addition to the encounters, actions such as property seizures, cases under the Gangster Act, and the enforcement of stringent laws like the NSA (National Security Act) have been carried out effectively.

Under the zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals, this eight-and-a-half-year-long campaign against criminals has not only yielded statistical success but also established the rule of law on the ground, the statement said.

"The police's swift, firm and courageous actions have forced many criminals to leave the state, and Uttar Pradesh is now strengthening its identity as a safe and fear-free state," the state government said in the statement. PTI NAV RT RT